Steinberg announces Padshop granular VST synth

Steinberg was the company that invented the VST instrument, so a new soft synth release from the company is always noteworthy. Its latest is Padshop, a granular instrument that, as its name suggests, specialises in pad sounds.

Despite being billed as a "state of the art" synth, Padshop's interface is said to be easy to use. It comes with 400 presets and will be available soon for the seemingly reasonable price of £42.

Here's what Steinberg has to say...

Steinberg Padshop press release

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today announced their latest VST instrument, Padshop. From the inventors of Virtual Studio Technology, Padshop is a unique monophonic/polyphonic granular synthesizer for Mac OS X Lion and Windows 7 and runs as plug-in within any VST 3 host application.

"Above all, Padshop offers an ultra-fresh approach to virtual granular synthesis, making complex sound manipulation accessible to everyone really," commented Matthias Quellmann, product marketing manager at Steinberg. "Thanks to effective usability, an extended range of control parameters and its compelling scope of sound, Padshop is one of the best granular synthesizers out there."

Drawing its strength from the state-of-the-art granular synthesis engine, Padshop delivers two individual tiers in granular textures that are mixed and processed with a dozen high-quality filters, modulation and delay effects. Each layer consists of two LFOs that offer a choice of six wave shapes, two ADSR envelopes that can be applied to various sound parameters and one oscillator for generating up to eight grain streams with innovative parameters, therefore boasting a flexibility absolutely new to granular synthesis. The featured Step Modulator triggers the oscillators, filters, amplification and panning, creating rhythmical modulations which synchronize either to the tempo of the host application or can be adjusted manually. With the ten-stage Modulation Matrix, users can assign modulation sources to vary the targets' values for each layer, also supporting modulation assignments from Note Expression, Steinberg's groundbreaking way of editing controller data, first introduced in Cubase 6.

The user interface of Padshop provides undeviating accessibility to all its controls and content, with more than 400 presets plus the SoftGrain Wave ROM comprising hundreds of samples to customize presets and feed to the two available grain-layer oscillators.

Availability and pricing

Padshop will be available from February 29, 2012, as download version through the Steinberg Online Shop website and requires Steinberg's USB-eLicenser dongle. The suggested retail price for Padshop is EUR 49.99, including German VAT, and GBP 42.34, including British VAT.

Features at a glance