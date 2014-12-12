Steinberg announces entry-level UR12 audio interface

Affordable audio interfaces aren't exactly thin on the ground, but Steinberg thinks there's room in the market for another one and has unveiled the UR12.

This USB device supports sample rates up to 192kHz and offers a mic input with preamp, a high-impedance line input and line outputs. It'll also work with the iPad via the appropriate adapter.

Commenting on the launch, Steinberg Product marketing manager for hardware Stefan Schreiber said: "Together with Yamaha, we've come up with an extremely affordable interface that boasts an impressive feature set. If one adds its portable size, the all-metal casing and superb audio quality to the bill it's clear that the UR12 is the first choice for mobile setups and small-spaced recording studios."

The UR12 will be available in January priced at €119. Find out more on the Steinberg website.

Steinberg UR12 features