SSL Nucleus: DAW controller and audio interface

PRESS RELEASE: Solid State Logic, the world's leading manufacturer of professional analogue and digital consoles, is proud to present Nucleus; a unique, high quality DAW Controller, audio interface and SuperAnalogue audio hub for professional project studios. Nucleus is the perfect blend of workstation control and superb audio performance.

Nucleus re-defines the professional project studio with a combination of advanced DAW control, transparent SuperAnalogue monitoring, high class analogue mic pres, pro quality USB audio interface and bundled SSL Duende plug-ins. There is no other product available which offers the professional producer/engineer all these elements, with benchmark audio performance and elegant ergonomics. Not only is it unique but Nucleus is also outstanding value; these elements bought separately would cost more and deliver a less elegant solution.

Nucleus is a compact desktop unit that creates a comfortable, efficient, hands on operating environment for DAW based Music and Film/TV Post production. It provides everything you need to record and monitor audio and to control your DAW quickly and efficiently without resorting to your mouse. Nucleus streamlines your workflow and helps you focus on your sound, not your screen.

Key features

Advanced DAW Controller

HUI & MCU control; compatible with ProTools®, Logic®, Cubase/Nuendo® and all major DAW applications

Switch between 3 connected DAW's with a single button press

Two banks of 8 channel controls plus centre section controls

Touch sensitive 100mm motorised faders

Digital Scribble Strips with assignable V-Pots and soft keys

Completely user customisable DAW & Key Command mapping

Large heavy duty transport buttons and high quality jog/shuttle wheel

Standard 1/4" Jack footswitch connection

Excellent visual feedback via self illuminating buttons, LED's and DAW Level Metering

Remote Logictivity Browser for effortless configuration

SD card for non volatile project storage

Four USB sockets for use as a 4 port USB hub

Unique audio nerve centre for your project studio

Benchmark SuperAnalogue™ quality output to separate +4dBu & -10dBV connections

High quality USB audio interface stereo record and playback path for your DAW

Two Combi XLR mic/line/instrument level inputs to audio interface and monitor outputs

Digital S/PDIF I/O to the AD/DA of the audio interface

Zero latency Rec monitoring with wet/dry control to balance input and DAW playback

SSL SuperAnalogue™ Mic Pre's, identical to those used on SSL Duality and AWS consoles

Mic inputs have 80Hz High Pass Filters, Phase Reverse and Phantom Power

Insert send/return connections switched between inputs and DAW playback for mixdown

Additional 'external' SuperAnalogue™ input monitor path for another audio interface

Two headphone outputs and one iJack monitor input

The Duende Native Essentials Bundle



Nucleus includes the Duende Native Essentials Bundle of VST/AU/RTAS plug-ins which includes; The SSL Channel EQ & Dynamics plug-in and the Stereo Bus Compressor plug-in.

Nucleus will be available from SSL Resellers Worldwide from Dec 2010 priced; £3000 + VAT, €3599 + VAT. $4999 + VAT.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Solid State Logic

