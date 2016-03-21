Spitfire Audio is offering you the Pixies' sound in a new instrument

Spitfire Audio is continuing its signature series with a new sample library from composer, producer and Pixies' guitarist Joey Santiago.

The Kontakt instrument features individual plucks an looped articulations recorded through a variety of amps, mics and his own pedalboard rig.

The sample library features 9317 samples and requires Kontakt 5. It is available to download now from the Spitfire Audio store at a discounted price of £149 until 1 April 16, rising to £199 thereafter.

Feature list: