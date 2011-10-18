Special offers celebrate 15 years of Native Instruments

Has it really been 15 years? It might just be us, but it seems like only yesterday when we were struggling with the modular VST that was Generator, NI's first release. 15 years on and NI is a powerhouse international software, instrument, hardware and DJ brand.

Now, to celebrate this momentous milestone, Native Instruments has got prizes, discounts and more over on its website. Each day until 31 October, NI will be offering a different prize in its prize draw, plus runners-up prizes. Entry is free, just create or login to your NI account to get started. Prize of the Day changes at midnight, central European Summer time, so make sure you head back every day to try your luck.

Read more: NI Komplete Audio 2

Then, at the end of the month, all participants will automatically be entered into NI's very special Grand Prize Draw for the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Native Instruments offices in either Berlin or LA.

More information and details on how to get involved over at the Native Instruments website.