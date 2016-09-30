SoundToys is letting you download Sie-Q, its first EQ plugin, for free

The news that SoundToys is releasing its first EQ plugin would be good enough, but when you add in the fact that Sie-Q - for that is said plugin's name - is being given away for free until 13 October, you've got real cause for celebration.

Sie-Q was inspired by a little-known hardware EQ: the Siemens W295b. The story goes that the SoundToys engineers were so impressed by its "smooth curves, airy highs and ease of use" that they decided to emulate it, leaving you with a plugin that promises to deliver great tone with the minimum of fuss.

SoundToys suggests that you "turn up the High knob to breathe life into vocals, or pull it back on bright acoustic guitars and cymbals to create a silky sheen." Sie-Q can also be put to use on your master bus.

Find out more and get your free download on the SoundToys website. Sie-Q is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you'll need an iLok account to use it (thought not an iLok dongle). The plugin will cost $129 once the giveaway period is over.