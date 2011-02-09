SoundCloud Global Meetup Day: Tim Exile wants your sounds

Today is SoundCloud Global Meetup Day, which will see members of the music sharing service gathering together at a series of pre-organised events around the world.

One of these will be taking place at London's Cargo from 6.30pm, and will feature an interactive jam session from electronic musician Tim Exile (you may know him as the creator of Native Instruments' The Mouth).

If you fancy taking part in this - and you have access to SoundCloud's record-and-share feature from your computer or phone - you can upload a sound and then watch Tim work it into his live set on his website (the performance kicks off at 8pm).

Says Tim: "To coincide with SoundCloud's Global Meetup Day and following the huge success of the last live jam, where SoundCloud record-and-share users uploaded sounds that I jammed live online, I will be doing a special LiveJam from Cargo.

"The premise will be the same, although this time it's going to have the added atmosphere of being in a venue in front of real life punters. I will be taking sounds that you record-and-share with me in real-time using SoundCloud's new feature on your browser. Just capture your sound, whatever it is, share it with exile@timexile.com and I'll weave it into the track live."

Alternatively, you can go to Tim's SoundCloud dropbox and upload your sound there.