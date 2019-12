Made a mistake? Now you can sort it out.

Good news for anyone who uses the native iOS and Android SoundCloud apps - they've just been updated to include additional recording and editing features.

You can now pause and resume a recording - useful if you want to take a break from it - and recorded audio can be trimmed and edited so that interruptions and mistakes can be removed.

It's also now possible to fade-in and out from a recording.

The updated SoundCloud apps are available now from the Apple App Store and Google Play.