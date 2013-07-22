Sony Creative Software unveils Sound Forge Pro 11 and SpectraLayers Pro 2

Sony Creative Software has unveiled updates to two of its audio applications, Sound Forge Pro and SpectraLayers Pro.

Version 11 of audio editor Sound Forge adds an updated UI, new audio repair and mastering plugins, and a new vocal processor effect courtesy of iZotope.

Interestingly, although Sound Forge was brought to Mac for the first time earlier this year, no update to the Mac version has been announced. This seems to imply that, for the time being at least, Sony are continuing to treat the Mac and PC incarnations of Sound Forge as completely separate products.

Meanwhile, version 2 of SpectraLayers, Sony's powerful spectral audio editor, boasts one-click noise extraction, a new Shape tool - which is designed for working with drum sounds - and a new Spectral Casting feature, along with a host of performance and workflow improvements. As with the previous version, SpectraLayers Pro 2 is available for both Windows and OS X.

The two applications are now also available for Windows as a bundle at a discounted price. Sony claim that these latest version have been designed to "work seamlessly with each other, providing a comprehensive editing environment that combines deep waveform and spectrum editing capabilities."

Both stand-alone applications are priced at £256.95/$399, while the Audio Master Suite package, containing both has an SRP of £385.95/$599.

Both are available as downloads now, while physical versions are due to ship 12 August. Check out the press release below for more.

Press release

Sony Creative Software, a leading global provider of professional editing and authoring solutions, today released new upgrades for two of their award-winning software applications, Sound Forge Pro 11 [WIN] and SpectraLayers Pro 2 [WIN/MAC].

Sound Forge Pro is the application of choice for a generation of editors, comprising a solid platform with an array of options that have enjoyed a continuous evolution since the birth of audio recording on the PC. The new edition introduces more efficient recording and processing workflows and new signal and effects processing plug-ins for crafting broadcast-ready audio masters.

Upgrading the revolutionary editing application, SpectraLayers Pro 2 stands at the forefront of the audio spectrum editing movement. Working with audio in the spectral realm is now even quicker and easier, with a faster processing engine and a host of new tools, methodologies and user interface improvements.

While Sound Forge Pro 11 and SpectraLayers Pro 2 are standalone applications, both are now configured to work seamlessly with each other, providing a comprehensive editing environment that combines deep waveform and spectrum editing capabilities.

"Sound Forge Pro 11 and SpectraLayers Pro 2 have arrived together in the form of a perfect pair, unified with systems for easy audio data transfer capabilities, resulting in a truly integrated solution for working freely across the waveform and spectral paradigms," said Dave Chaimson, vice president of global marketing for Sony Creative Software.

"Sound Forge Pro users can now enjoy a very straightforward punch-and-roll recording process, as well as a host of new plug-ins that can be accessed and controlled directly in the workspace. Our legion of SpectraLayers Pro users will enjoy the new performance gains we've put under the hood while inventing fresh ways to implement the new sound shaping features on board."

Sound Forge Pro 11 Software New Features

One-Touch Recording: Sound Forge Pro 11 features a completely redesigned recording interface that keeps you anchored in the workspace at all times while you shape and monitor incoming audio, arm and record takes, review work, and prepare for the next pass.

CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act) compliant metering: New metering features help you follow the new rules while maximising the dynamic range potential of your audio.

New Plug-in Chain Interface: Direct workspace access to every element of the plug-in processing environment.

Includes iZotope Nectar Elements plug-in: High end voice processing plug-in with style presets in genres like rock, pop, folk, soul, and voiceover & dialogue.

New Restore and Repair Tools by iZotope: New in this edition: Declipper, Denoiser, Declicker.

New Waveform Display Options: More than just a simple strip that displays your exact location, this feature also serves as an excellent navigation and auditioning tool.

Input Bus Effects: Set the mood for your talent by sweetening your source signal with plug-in effects.

Broadcast Wave File Format Enhancements: Supports BEXT BWF version 2.0, iXML, and includes autofill and verification options as well as automatic repair of BWF data.

SpectraLayers Pro 2 Software New Features

Significantly Enhanced Performance: Enjoy faster spectral graph explorations in any scenario.

Spectral Casting/Molding: Cast the frequency signature of one layer over that of another to derive a derivative layer that can be phase-inverted to create free spectral space for hard-to-distinguish sounds to occupy in a mix. Try a spectral alternative to typical side-chain/ducking processes, or tap this feature's creative potential for incredible sound design possibilities.

Shape Tool: Perfect for extracting drum sounds, simply point at a shape on the spectral graph and click to pull your hits over to a target layer.

Frequency Range Display Options: Display frequency ranges plotted on your choice of logarithmic scales.

One-Click Noise Extraction: A new one-click command executes your custom noiseprint over the target layer's entire spectral expanse.

Looping: Define a time range and engage looped playback to audition full-spectrum selections as well as frequency bandwidth-limited selections.

New Resampling and Remixing Options: Freely define, route, and mix channels during the resampling process.

Retina Ready: Peer deeper into the spectral graph while taking advantage of your Retina display equipped MacBook Pro.

Price and Availability

Sound Forge Pro 11 software (MSRP £256.95 WIN), SpectraLayers Pro 2 software (MSRP £256.95 MAC/WIN), and both applications bundled in the Audio Master Suite package (MSRP £385.95) are now available for digital download, with physical products available August 12, 2013.

For more information, or to purchase, please visit Sony Creative Software.