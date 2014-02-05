SonicXTC releases free Ring Modulator 101 VST plugin

Despite being called a Ring Modulator, SonicXTC's latest free Windows plugin actually recreates a "classic effects chain".
As well as a transistor ring modulator, it also features a dual-channel tube amp, a tube echo unit, a 2-pole ladder filter and a chorus/flanger.
Check it out in the video above. You can download Ring Modulator 101 now from the SonicXTC website.
SonicXTC Ring Modulator 101 highlights
- 32 user presets
- MIDI automation
- Ring Modulation
- 2-pole 24db Moog filter
- Dual-channel tube amp drive emulation
- Ensemble chorus/flanger effect
- Vintage spring echo effect.