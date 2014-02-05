More

SonicXTC releases free Ring Modulator 101 VST plugin

Recreates a "classic effects chain"

Despite being called a Ring Modulator, SonicXTC's latest free Windows plugin actually recreates a "classic effects chain".

As well as a transistor ring modulator, it also features a dual-channel tube amp, a tube echo unit, a 2-pole ladder filter and a chorus/flanger.

Check it out in the video above. You can download Ring Modulator 101 now from the SonicXTC website.

SonicXTC Ring Modulator 101 highlights

  • 32 user presets
  • MIDI automation
  • Ring Modulation
  • 2-pole 24db Moog filter
  • Dual-channel tube amp drive emulation
  • Ensemble chorus/flanger effect
  • Vintage spring echo effect.