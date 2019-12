Sonic Academy has revealed it is about to launch KICK, a drum synth plugin, this 29 November.

Hinting that this is no ordinary plugin, however, is a countdown timer which can be viewed on the Sonic Academy website.

Rumour has it that there are clues on the page as to the plugin's nature, and that some hawk-eyed viewers have guessed what it's all about already. There's just one question then: can you?