Software instrument Swell to deliver virtual cymbals

Echo Collective have announced a new software instrument that allows the user to create simulated yet realistic cymbal crashes, flourishes and patterns, titled Swell.

A professional drummer was utilised in the sampling process, capturing a variety of patterns and techniques. Meanwhile the cymbal types themselves include gongs, orchestral suspended cymbals, crashes, chinas, sizzle ride, and more.

With over 200 fully designed rises included across 6.5GB of sounds, you surely won't be needing another cymbal library.

Swell is out now in two varieties: Full ($75) and Lite ($15). For more information, visit Echo Collective.