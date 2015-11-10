Softube wants to Fix you up with new flanging and doubling plugins

Paul Wolff is best known for creating audio hardware, but now he's turned his hand to working on Fix Flanger and Fix Doubler, two new plugins from Softube that are designed for classic flanging and doubling respectively.

Fix Flanger is said to be capable of both classic guitar pedal style flanging and automatically swept flanging, while also offering a manual mode. The Fix Doubler, meanwhile, can be used to add texture and richness to vocals and polyphonic instruments; it features the same algorithms as the Fix Flanger, with the addition of Paul Wolff's Auto Double algorithm.

Softube summarises the two plugins as follows:

Fix Flanger delivers the sound of classic flanging, with extreme control and flexibility.

Unprecedented hands-on VSO flange control, with servo motor bounce emulation.

Fix Doubler provides lush chorus and rich textures to your vocals.

"Auto Double" uses a unique method of accurate phase-cancellation to make a natural sounding doubler effect.

Free 20-day demo available, no USB iLok key required

Fix Flanger and Fix Doubler are available in a bundle priced at $159, though this is currently available for the introductory price of $117. Find out more on the Softube website.