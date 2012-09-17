Snow Patrol and Shure announce remix competition

Snow Patrol and microphone specialists Shure have teamed up for a remix competition which will see the winner walk away with up to 1500 Euros worth of prizes.

From October 1, the arena rockers will make the isolated music and vocal tracks from 'Fallen Empires', the title track from their most recent album, publicly available.

Entrants can gain access to the tracks by registering at www.shure-remix-competition.eu. Once downloaded, it's open season - the track can be remixed any way you please.

Remixes need to be submitted via the competition website by December 14 2012. Shure and Snow Patrol will then whittle down the entries to three winners. First, second and third placed winners will win vouchers for 1500, 1000 and 500 euros worth of Shure equipment respectively.

"Not many artists make the isolated stems from one of their biggest tracks available to the general public like this," says Shure'S uk marketing manager Paul Crognale. "We look forward to what Europe's finest up and coming engineers, producers and remixers can achieve creatively with the building blocks to 'Fallen Empires' this Autumn."

Snow Patrol hope that entrants will "create something new and original. Everyone will be judged on the same level, whether your entry transforms Fallen Empires into anything from an acoustic track to a techno track."