Slate Digital releases RC-Tube virtual console

Slate Digital's Virtual Console Collection brings the sound of five classic consoles to your DAW, but if that's more than you need, check out RC-Tube, which emulates just one.

This promises to model all the characteristics of both the channels and the analogue summing, and comprises two plug-ins: Virtual Channel and Virtual Mixbuss.

Perhaps the best news of all is that RC-Tube is currently available for $49 with an iLok 2 included, which sounds like a bit of a bargain. Press release below.

Slate Digital RC-Tube press release

Slate Digital, manufacturer of the multi award winning FG-X , Trigger (Drum Replacement Software), and Virtual Console Collection announces the official release of RC-TUBE , its NEWEST plug-in for Mac/PC.

"RC-Tube Console makes mixes FATTER, TIGHTER, and PUNCHIER with an amazing analogue vibe". Howie Weinberg (Legendary Mastering Engineer)

The RC-Tube console emulation faithfully brings the sound of a classic all-tube broadcast mixer into your digital audio workstation. Using the plugins across and entire mix will add authentic warmth, space, depth, and punch.

This single console emulation consists of two plugins: Virtual Channel (applied to mixing channels) and Virtual Mixbuss (applied to master fader). When using the RC-TUBE, your DAW instantly takes on the personality of a real analog tube mixing desk with all its subtleties and nuances.

*** This is not VCC this is just 1 console emulation from VCC.

The RC-TUBE is available as a 14 day unlimited demo at www.slatedigital.com

The new VCC requires an iLok 2.