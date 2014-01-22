Sinevibes releases Sequential for iPad

Sinevibes' Sequential has already proved to be a hit on the Mac - version 2 was released to a favourable reception in 2013 - so we're pleased to be able to tell you that it's now available for iPad, too.

Looking like a step sequencer, Sequential enables you to transform the sound of an audio loop by applying up to 11 different effects in rhythmical order. These include staples such as low- and high-pass filters, flanger, resonator and bit crusher, but you'll also find a wave transformer, circuit bender and even synthesizers that are controlled by the sound's dynamics.

Said to have a fun workflow, Sequential for iPad can accept audio from the pasteboard or loops imported via iTunes. You can record your tweaks on the fly, and all recordings are trimmed to the end of the bar so that they can easily be imported into other apps. A selection of loops in a variety of styles are included to get you started.

Sequential for iPad is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £2.99/$4.99.