Sennheiser XS Wireless

DJ EXPO 2013: No matter whether you are a speaker, presenter or rocking the stage, the XS Wireless gives you absolute freedom of movement for a vivid and impressive performance.

Choose between different vocal sets, a headset or a clip-on microphone to deliver outstanding sound quality as you walk about stage no matter whether it's a huge club or an intimate venue.

Features:

• Easy to use, all in one package

• High speech intelligibility and feedback rejection

• Mute button

• Synchronisation via remote channel

• Frequency tuning

• 24 MHz bandwidth

For more information, visit the offical Sennheiser website, or connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.