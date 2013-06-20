Sennheiser XS Wireless

DJ EXPO 2013: No matter whether you are a speaker, presenter or rocking the stage, the XS Wireless gives you absolute freedom of movement for a vivid and impressive performance.
Choose between different vocal sets, a headset or a clip-on microphone to deliver outstanding sound quality as you walk about stage no matter whether it's a huge club or an intimate venue.
Features:
• Easy to use, all in one package
• High speech intelligibility and feedback rejection
• Mute button
• Synchronisation via remote channel
• Frequency tuning
• 24 MHz bandwidth
