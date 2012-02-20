Scan Computers announces 4th Pro Audio Day

PRESS RELEASE: Scan Computers International are holding their 4th Pro-Audio Day this coming Saturday the 25 February.

The event started as a one-off to celebrate the launch of their Pro-Audio Division in September of 2011, but since then, they have held one at the end of each month.

Steve Fairclough explains: "Ever since the first Pro Audio day we've had people asking when the next one will be, and requesting topics for us to deal with in our little half hour seminar spots.

"We decided we might as well make them a regular occurrence since they seem so popular, with people travelling from as far-a-field as South Wales to spend the day with us."

This Saturday the line up will include Tom Autobot from breakbeat kings The Autobots who is going to be looking at Soundcards with a critical eye, and explaining all about the DAW bench testing that takes place at Scan.

Meanwhile Chris from genre defying mash-up kings Stereo:Type will be giving a masterclass on production techniques using Ableton live. His CV includes work with Foreign Beggars and Beardyman, so it promises to be well worth listening to.

Industry veteran Steve Fairclough will be talking guitars and guitar software, whilst trying to re-create some iconic Guitar Sounds from the past, and Simon Lyons aka 'The Ruthless Producer' will be demonstrating first steps with Ableton Live.

Scan Pro Audio Day is free and takes place Saturday February 25 at Scan's Bolton Showroom. The day will run from 11am to 3pm.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Scan Pro Audio.

