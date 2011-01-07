Samson Meteor: portable USB condenser mic

A Samson Meteor mic tries to run away from a MacBook Air.

Samson has been doing the USB mic thing for as long as anyone, and its latest model is a flashy looking device known as the Meteor.

Described as "the universal solution for recording music on your computer," Meteor has its own built-in fold-out stand and boasts the following specs:

* Large (25mm) diaphragm condenser for rich audio recording

* Cardioid pickup pattern

* Smooth, flat frequency response of 20Hz - 20kHz

* CD quality, 16-bit, 44.1/48kHz resolution

* Fold-back leg design provides optimal mic positioning

* Durable chrome-plated body

* Plugs directly into any computer with a USB input, no drivers required

* Compatible with most computer-based digital audio workstation software

* Stereo 1/8-inch headphone jack for no latency monitoring

* Headphone volume control with microphone mute switch

* Includes USB cable and carry pouch

The Meteor will be available on 15 April 2010, though we don't yet know at what price.