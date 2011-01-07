Samson Meteor: portable USB condenser mic

Samson has been doing the USB mic thing for as long as anyone, and its latest model is a flashy looking device known as the Meteor.
Described as "the universal solution for recording music on your computer," Meteor has its own built-in fold-out stand and boasts the following specs:
* Large (25mm) diaphragm condenser for rich audio recording
* Cardioid pickup pattern
* Smooth, flat frequency response of 20Hz - 20kHz
* CD quality, 16-bit, 44.1/48kHz resolution
* Fold-back leg design provides optimal mic positioning
* Durable chrome-plated body
* Plugs directly into any computer with a USB input, no drivers required
* Compatible with most computer-based digital audio workstation software
* Stereo 1/8-inch headphone jack for no latency monitoring
* Headphone volume control with microphone mute switch
* Includes USB cable and carry pouch
The Meteor will be available on 15 April 2010, though we don't yet know at what price.