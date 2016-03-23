RP-1 for iOS gives you dual delay lines and complete connectivity

With a variety of connectivity standards now well established, developers are starting to take iOS effect processing apps seriously. RP-1 is the latest one to roll out of the garage, offering dual digital delay lines for iPad and iPhone.

Delay I is said to be 'Long' and suitable for creating trailing echoes, simple splash backs or precise rhythmic effects. The 'Short' Delay II meanwhile, is designed to create modulation effects such as chorus, vibrato and flanging.

The delay lines can be combined as you wish or used independently, while true stereo processing is applied throughout the signal chain.

RP-1 can run standalone or as an Audio Unit Extension in a compatible host, and it also supports Inter-App Audio, AudioBus and Ableton Link. You can buy it now from the Apple App Store for £4.49/$5.99 or find out more on the Numerical Audio website.

Numerical Audio RP-1 specs

Delay Section

Delay times from 10ms to 2000ms or 1/32th to 4bars

Lowpass and Highpass filters (Pre Delay)

Stereo Spread

Tempo Sync via AU Host or Ableton Link

Tap Tempo and Manual Tempo

Normal, Dotted and Triplet mode

One Button Looping

Effect Bypass

Mod Section