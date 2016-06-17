Roland just turned its JD-XA synth into a drum machine

The JD-XA: now good for beats as well as bleeps.

Roland's JD-XA is a fine analogue/digital crossover synth, but one of the things it lacked at launch was a selection of drum sounds.

Roland has now addressed this omission with the release of Real Analog Drums, a free download that promises "classic analogue Roland drum sounds".

Each of the supplied programs contains what Roland describes as a TR-style drum kit and a sequenced drum pattern. Kits are mapped across the keyboard and can be edited for tonal variety.

Find out more and grab the download on the Roland Axial website.