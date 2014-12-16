Roland introduces 7X7-TR8 expansion pack

Roland has released the first expansion pack for the TR-8 drum machine. The new sounds are said to be faithful recreations of those from the classic TR-707 and TR-727 Rhythm Composers so that, once you have them installed, your TR-8 provides four iconic drum machines in one box.

All 30 sounds of the TR-707 and TR-727 have been reproduced using the original PCM wave data and detailed models of the original circuitry. Roland's Analog Circuit Behavior technology promises to capture the unmistakable sound of the original units - a result of lo-fi sampling and the behaviour of the analogue envelope and VCA circuitry design.

15 TR-707 sounds

Bass drum x2

Snare Drum x2

Hi Tom

Mid Tom

Low Tom

Open HH

Closed HH

Rimshot/Cowbell

Hand Clap/Tambourine

Ride Cymbal

Crash Cymbal

15 TR-727

Hi Bongo

Low Bongo

Open Hi Conga

Mute Hi Conga

Low Conga

Hi Timbale

Low Timbale

Long Whistle

Short Whistle

Hi Agogo

Low Agogo

Cabasa

Maracas

Quijada

Star Chime

And that's not all, as Roland has also included new 808 and 909 sounds too.

New TR-808/909 Sounds

808 FingerSnap

909 AttackBD

909 AttackSD

808 NoiseClap

808 NoiseTom L

808 NoiseTom M

808 NoiseTom H

Alongside the new sounds, Roland has also added the unique flam and accent behaviours of the TR-909 and TR-707, with adjustable flam intensity and two levels of accent.

7X7-TR8 Drum Machine Expansion for TR-8 will be available from 19 December 2014 on Roland's Aira Content Store for €75.