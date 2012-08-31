Roland Duo-Capture EX audio interface unveiled

If you have limited I/O requirements, Duo-Capture EX might fit the interfacing bill.

Does the market need another 2-in/2-out audio interface ? Roland clearly thinks so, as it's just expanded its Capture range of I/O boxes to include a new one.

Duo Capture EX is a USB model that sports a couple of VS preamps. If you're looking for a USP, it could be its multiple powering options: juice can be drawn via USB, three AA batteries or an optional AC adaptor. The device also has the advantage of being iPad-compatible.

Read on for the official line from Roland on the Duo Capture EX.

Roland Duo Capture EX press release

Roland is proud to announce the DUO-CAPTURE EX USB Audio Interface, the latest member of its CAPTURE family of products for computer-based recording. Equipped with pro-quality VS Preamps, flexible mobile power options, iPad compatibility, and a compact, rugged design, the DUO-CAPTURE EX brings an all-new level of performance in an affordable portable audio interface.

The DUO-CAPTURE EX is a two-in/two-out USB audio/MIDI interface housed in a tough and lightweight aluminium chassis. Small and durable, it's ideal for home studios to portable laptop or iPad recording setups. For the ultimate in mobile convenience, the DUO-CAPTURE EX can be powered either through a computer's USB bus, with three AA batteries, or an optional AC adaptor.

Two VS Preamps on-board the DUO-CAPTURE EX delivers unmatched performance in this price class. Made with the same premium components as the preamps found in Roland's OCTA-CAPTURE and QUAD-CAPTURE interfaces and M-400 commercial digital mixer, these high-grade mic preamps offer super-clean, transparent sound rivalling devices costing much more.

The DUO-CAPTURE can be powered by USB bus, batteries or an optional AC adaptor. When driven by a computer's USB bus power supply, the DUO-CAPTURE EX internally regenerates the incoming power, ensuring the ideal voltage for optimal sound quality and efficiency in mobile environments.

Audio inputs are located on the front panel via two combo jacks, which accommodate either XLR or ¼-inch TRS connectors. Phantom power for condenser mics is available on both XLR ins, and one ¼-inch jack can be set for Hi-Z operation for connecting a guitar or bass directly. Other front panel features include input sensitivity knobs (with peak indicator), a volume level knob, and a PHONES jack.

The DUO-CAPTURE EX's rear panel offers balanced or unbalanced audio output on two ¼-inch TRS jacks while MIDI I/O ports allow users to interface with MIDI keyboards, V-Drums, and other electronic musical instruments. Switches are provided for phantom power, Hi-Z operation, and Direct Monitoring from the audio input in stereo or mono. Completing the rear panel are USB and DC IN jacks.

The DUO-CAPTURE EX works with WDM/ASIO (Windows), Core Audio (Mac) and with Mac and iOS music apps on the iPad via Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit (battery or AC power is required when connected to an iPad.) The SONAR X1 LE DAW software is bundled with the interface, giving Windows users a ready-to-go music production environment out of the box.

For more information, visit www.RolandConnect.com.