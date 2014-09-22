Rob Papen releases Punch-BD bass drum synth and sample player

Already available as a Reason Rack Extension, Rob Papen has now released Punch-BD as a VST, AU and AAX plugin.

This kick drum instrument is based around the BD module of Papen's existing Punch drum synth, and enables you to use a total of six bass drums on its pads. You can assign these across your keyboard or use them stacked in Tuned mode.

As well as its drum synthesis elements, Punch-BD lets you load in samples, and each pad also has its own distortion and EQ. There are four dedicated effects units, too.

Find out more on the Rob Papen website. Punch-BD costs $59/€49.