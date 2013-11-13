Reverse audio player REV lands for Kontakt

Los Angeles company Output has this week released REV, a sound library built around the concept of reverse audio, for Native Instruments' Kontakt.

The package promises to allow users to quickly play and create sounds in reverse, allowing for complex operations such as creating ambience or splitting drum parts into reverse and non-reverse components.

REV features four different modes - Instruments, Timed Instruments, Loops, and Rises - and contains over 1,000 patches as well as real-time and 'trigger' effects. Watch the trailer (above) and demo (below) to see it in action.

REV is out now for $199. More information at Outputsounds.com.