Reverb Solo plugin lets you use one knob to dial in "a world of reverb sounds"

Reverb.com has announced plans to curate a collection of free plugins under the Reverb Sync banner, and as part of this, it's released Reverb Solo, a free one-knob reverb plugin.

Developed by Acon Digital, this features a knob that runs from Small & Bright at one extreme to Large & Dark at the other. As you move round the dial, we're told that you can create everything from "bright, nearly slap-back echo, to elongated cavernous rumbles".

You can grab Reverb Solo now from the Reverb.com. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.