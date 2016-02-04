Retro buyer's guide: vintage synths and more

Here at MusicRadar we are as mad on new hardware as the next person, and we see rather a lot of it day to day.

It’s all too easy to drown in a sea of new product launches at such gear-fests as the NAMM show - it’s positively mesmerising - but let’s take stock for a moment and remember that it’s not always about the ‘new’.

It can be said that some things just cannot be bettered. A lot of music tech that has been created over the last 50 years has stood the test of time, and the one overarching reason for its longevity is character. Something that perhaps certain new kids on the block don't have quite so much of, and the reason why we’ll always been drawn to the classics of yesteryear.

While certain vintage gear products may have been built like brick out-houses, some of their component parts aren’t quite as hardy. That’s why we have gathered up some handy tips for those of you who are thinking about buying some retro hardware, from the people who have lived with it for years.

So if you’re about to scour Craigslist/Gumtree/eBay/car boot sales/auctions for those bargains, take these words from the wise with you. You're going to need them.