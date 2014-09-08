Reloop unveils Neon Serato DJ controller

Reloop has announced Neon, a new controller for Serato DJ users. Promising to "elevate your performance to a whole new level", this official Serato accessory features eight touch-sensitive RGB drum pads with aftertouch that can be used to trigger samples, cues, loops and effects.
There's also support for Serato's new Flip expansion pack; you can use Neon to record and play back your own remixes or trigger sequences on the fly.
It looks like Neon should be shipping in October priced at €129. You can find out more in the feature list below and on the Reloop website.
Reloop Neon features
- Powerful Serato DJ drum pad modular controller
- Official Serato Accessory: plug-and-play with Serato DJ
- Dedicated Serato DJ SP-6 sampler control
- 4-deck control for Slicer, Cue and Loop
- Perfect addition for DVS users and controller DJs
- 8 touch-sensitive RGB performance drum pads
- A total of 8 intuitive performance modes (Sampler, Pad FX, Slicer, Looped Slicer, Cue, Flip, Hot Loops, Loop and Manual Loop)
- Supports brand new Flip mode: Create individual edits from a song 'on the fly' and trigger these sequences as Flip
- FX after touch control for multi-sensorial effect modulation
- Supports the brand-new Serato Flip extension pack
Sampler
- The most extensive Serato SP6 sample controller on the market
- 5 different trigger variants per sample slot (One Shot, Toggle, Hold, Repeat Mode and Sync) with corresponding status LED for visual feedback
- Access to all 6 synchronizable sample slots in 4 banks
- Dedicated sample volume control (Master + Slot)
- Pad FX: Direct access to 6 selectable iZotope FX in Pad FX mode (Velocity Depth Control
- Slicer/Looped Slicer: Slicer performance modes for slicing of your tracks
- Cue/Cue Roll: 8 colour coded cue points per deck which can be triggered as roll
- Loop/Manual Loop: Quick access to more than 8 storable loops and manual loop control
Further Features
- 2 endless push encoders for volume control, track navigation, loop editing as well as loop Shift and loop roll function
- Censor, slip and sync functions for all decks can be selected directly with the controller
- Internal/relative mode for DVS users
- USB bus-powered
- Smart Link: Neon can be connected to each other via mini jack cable
- Works with every MIDI compatible DJ or studio software
- Sturdy construction, but still easily portable due to slim profile design