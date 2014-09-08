Reloop unveils Neon Serato DJ controller

Reloop has announced Neon, a new controller for Serato DJ users. Promising to "elevate your performance to a whole new level", this official Serato accessory features eight touch-sensitive RGB drum pads with aftertouch that can be used to trigger samples, cues, loops and effects.

There's also support for Serato's new Flip expansion pack; you can use Neon to record and play back your own remixes or trigger sequences on the fly.

It looks like Neon should be shipping in October priced at €129. You can find out more in the feature list below and on the Reloop website.

Reloop Neon features

Powerful Serato DJ drum pad modular controller

Official Serato Accessory: plug-and-play with Serato DJ

Dedicated Serato DJ SP-6 sampler control

4-deck control for Slicer, Cue and Loop

Perfect addition for DVS users and controller DJs

8 touch-sensitive RGB performance drum pads

A total of 8 intuitive performance modes (Sampler, Pad FX, Slicer, Looped Slicer, Cue, Flip, Hot Loops, Loop and Manual Loop)

Supports brand new Flip mode: Create individual edits from a song 'on the fly' and trigger these sequences as Flip

FX after touch control for multi-sensorial effect modulation

Supports the brand-new Serato Flip extension pack

Sampler

The most extensive Serato SP6 sample controller on the market

5 different trigger variants per sample slot (One Shot, Toggle, Hold, Repeat Mode and Sync) with corresponding status LED for visual feedback

Access to all 6 synchronizable sample slots in 4 banks

Dedicated sample volume control (Master + Slot)

Pad FX: Direct access to 6 selectable iZotope FX in Pad FX mode (Velocity Depth Control

Slicer/Looped Slicer: Slicer performance modes for slicing of your tracks

Cue/Cue Roll: 8 colour coded cue points per deck which can be triggered as roll

Loop/Manual Loop: Quick access to more than 8 storable loops and manual loop control

Further Features