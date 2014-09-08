More

Reloop unveils Neon Serato DJ controller

Eight pads and support for the new Flip expansion

Reloop has announced Neon, a new controller for Serato DJ users. Promising to "elevate your performance to a whole new level", this official Serato accessory features eight touch-sensitive RGB drum pads with aftertouch that can be used to trigger samples, cues, loops and effects.

There's also support for Serato's new Flip expansion pack; you can use Neon to record and play back your own remixes or trigger sequences on the fly.

It looks like Neon should be shipping in October priced at €129. You can find out more in the feature list below and on the Reloop website.

Reloop Neon features

  • Powerful Serato DJ drum pad modular controller
  • Official Serato Accessory: plug-and-play with Serato DJ
  • Dedicated Serato DJ SP-6 sampler control
  • 4-deck control for Slicer, Cue and Loop
  • Perfect addition for DVS users and controller DJs
  • 8 touch-sensitive RGB performance drum pads
  • A total of 8 intuitive performance modes (Sampler, Pad FX, Slicer, Looped Slicer, Cue, Flip, Hot Loops, Loop and Manual Loop)
  • Supports brand new Flip mode: Create individual edits from a song 'on the fly' and trigger these sequences as Flip
  • FX after touch control for multi-sensorial effect modulation
  • Supports the brand-new Serato Flip extension pack

Sampler

  • The most extensive Serato SP6 sample controller on the market
  • 5 different trigger variants per sample slot (One Shot, Toggle, Hold, Repeat Mode and Sync) with corresponding status LED for visual feedback
  • Access to all 6 synchronizable sample slots in 4 banks
  • Dedicated sample volume control (Master + Slot)
  • Pad FX: Direct access to 6 selectable iZotope FX in Pad FX mode (Velocity Depth Control
  • Slicer/Looped Slicer: Slicer performance modes for slicing of your tracks
  • Cue/Cue Roll: 8 colour coded cue points per deck which can be triggered as roll
  • Loop/Manual Loop: Quick access to more than 8 storable loops and manual loop control

Further Features

  • 2 endless push encoders for volume control, track navigation, loop editing as well as loop Shift and loop roll function
  • Censor, slip and sync functions for all decks can be selected directly with the controller
  • Internal/relative mode for DVS users
  • USB bus-powered
  • Smart Link: Neon can be connected to each other via mini jack cable
  • Works with every MIDI compatible DJ or studio software
  • Sturdy construction, but still easily portable due to slim profile design