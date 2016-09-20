Regroover is an "AI beat machine" that lets you 'unmix' your loops

Promising to "extend traditional music sampling", Accusonus's Regroover is a new plugin that's said to be capable of 'unmixing' your beats.

The theory is that you can extract the individual elements of a groove (snare, hi-hat etc) and then 'remix' them. So, you could change the rhythm using Regroover's MIDI functionality, add effects to individual components, or swap out kit elements for different ones.

There are also the intriguing "AI capabilities", which are designed to reveal "previously unheard sounds" and "reveal and capture the underlying micro-rhythms and hidden tempo patterns of each audio clip".

There are actually two editions of the software: Essential and Pro. The Pro version will let you create, edit and save expansion kits (the Essential edition can only import them) and comes with 16 sample pads that can be loaded with parts from the layers and external samples.

Find out more in the video above and on the Accusonus website, where a demo is also available. Regroover Essential is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac priced at $79 (regular price is $99), while Regroover Pro will be released in November price at $149 (regular price will be $199). If you pre-order the Pro version now, you'll get an Essential license until the flagship version is released.