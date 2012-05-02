Reason Rack Extensions: more details revealed

Propellerhead has revealed a little more about its new Rack Extensions (Re) format. Announced prior to Musikmesse 2012, this will be supported in Reason 6.5 and Reason Essentials 1.5 when they're launched in the second quarter of 2012.

To begin with, we now have audio examples of Radical Piano, the new instrument that comes from Propellerhead itself.

The company has also confirmed that it'll have a couple of other devices in the Rack Extensions store from day one: Pulsar LGM-1, which is both a dual LFO and synth; and Polar, a harmonizer/pitch shifter.

What's not currently clear is whether these devices will be included with Reason 6.5 and Reason Essentials 1.5 (the updates to these are free) or if they'll be optional, paid-for add-ons.

If it's the latter, you could argue that users will only have to pay for what they want, but it may also lead some to wonder if we'll continue to see built-in devices appearing in Reason updates in the future.

Third-party developers who've confirmed that they're working on Rack Extensions include u-he, Softube, Rob Papen, FXpansion, GForce Software, Sugar Bytes, Korg and Sonic Charge.

Find out more about Rack Extensions on the Propellerhead website.