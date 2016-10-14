Reactable's Rotor is a modular iPad music-making app with knobs on

You may be familiar with the Reactable (or the Reactable Experience as it now seems to be known), a tabletop electronic music system that can be controlled by moving objects around its surface. In 2010, the company behind it created an iPad version of the platform, and now it's returned with Rotor, a new app for Apple's tablet that can be controlled with its own tangible 'pucks'.

This is a modular platform that offers instruments, effects, modulators, virtual keyboards, step sequencers and more. These can be patched together onscreen, but it's when you add in Rotor's optional physical controllers that things get really interesting. You can move these twistable 'tangible pucks' around the iPad's surface, though it's still possible to use the app without them.

Rotor comes with automatic key detection and timestretching, meaning that your samples, loops and sequences should stay in sync and in tune with each other. You can record audio in from the real world and also from other apps via Audiobus, and there's also MIDI and Ableton Link support. The app ships with more than 100 loops and sessions for you to use as starting points.

The Rotor app is available now from the Apple App Store for the introductory price of £7.99/$9.99 (this is half the regular price). Its companion controllers will be released in November. Find out more on the Reactable website.

Reactable Rotor features