Propellerhead unveils Pulsar: modulation Rack Extension

Having teased it for the last couple of weeks, Propellerhead has now revealed more about its forthcoming Pulsar Rack Extension.

Designed to provide "a fresh take on modulation," this offers two LFOs, cross-modulation, lag, shuffle and a flexible envelope. Take a listen:

It's been confirmed that the new device will retail for $49/€39, though for the first three months of release (which will be from the day Reason 6.5 is available and the Rack Extensions store opens its virtual doors) it will be free for owners of compatible versions of Reason.

Find out more about Pulsar in the press release below or on the Propellerhead website.

Propellerhead Pulsar press release

Propellerhead today announced Pulsar, the second Rack Extension from Propellerhead to be available at the launch of the next version of Reason, the company's award-winning music making software. Comprised of two LFOs, cross-modulation, lag, shuffle and a flexible envelope, Pulsar brings a fresh take on modulation—from rigid and predictable to groovy and evolving.

To celebrate the release of the Rack Extension platform, Pulsar will be gifted to everyone who is using Rack Extension compatible versions of Reason and Reason Essentials for the first three months after release—a $49/€39 value.

"We want all Reason users to get the experience of using Rack Extensions," says Leo Nathorst-Böös, Product Marketing Manager. "Pulsar is an amazing device that opens up a lot of new possibilities for creative sound-sculpting, and with the included ReFill, it's something that all Reason users will enjoy—regardless of whether you're a tweak-head or not. It feels great to be able to provide Pulsar for free to our loyal users."

Thanks to the Reason rack's flexible routing, Pulsar integrates perfectly with all Reason devices, opening up new possibilities for creative modulation within the program. With Pulsar it's easy to create a shuffled tremolo that changes speed as different notes are triggered, or come up with ever-changing wobbles that respond to playing.

Using its audio outputs, Pulsar transforms from a low frequency oscillator to a high-powered synth with plenty of character. The waveforms designed for modulation, combined with the unique lag and shuffle controls, bring tons of unique tones.

For users that are not versed with the modular aspects of Reason, Pulsar also comes with a set of premade patches, containing everything from lush evolving pads to the grittiest of basses. For more information about Rack Extensions, Pulsar LGM-1 and to listen to audio examples, visit www.propellerheads.se/go/74B1DC9D

Pricing and availability

Pulsar LGM-1 will be released simultaneously with version 6.5 of Reason and version 1.5 of Reason Essentials Q2 2012, at a price of USD $49/EUR €39. For the first three months of the release Pulsar will be available as a free download from the Propellerhead Store.

About Rack Extensions

Rack Extensions is a new technology that opens up the Reason rack, enabling third party developers to create instruments and effects for the award-winning music making software Reason. Announced at Frankfurt Musikmesse in March 2012, Rack Extensions will be included in the next versions of Reason and Reason Essentials Q2, 2012. www.propellerheads.se/go/74B1DC9D