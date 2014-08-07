Propellerhead announces "redesigned" Reason 8

Propellerhead Software has announced Reason 8, the latest version of its music production software. Promising a completely redesigned user interface and a streamlined, faster workflow, this will be available to buy from 30 September.

As part of the redesign there's a new browser and search window, which offers drag-and-drop access to samples, loops and patches. Other additions include guitar and bass amp models from Softube. There are also said to be numerous workflow enhancements.

"Around the world, musicians and producers use Reason because it's the most fun and inspiring music creation platform available," said Leo Nathorst-Böös, Propellerhead Product Marketing Manager. "For Reason 8, we've taken everything people love about Reason and introduced a streamlined new user interface that makes it easier for new users to get started, and more fun for seasoned users to work faster."

Reason 8 will be available in standard ($449/€405) and Essentials ($129/€120) versions, with upgrades from any previous version of Reason costing $129/€129. Anyone who purchased Reason 7 on or after 1 July 2014 will be eligible for a free upgrade.

You can find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.