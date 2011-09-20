Point Blank's Deep House course now in Ableton Live

PRESS RELEASE: If you want to make the kind of Deep House that keeps the floor packed all night long, check out this Deep House in Ableton course developed by Point Blank's legendary producer Danny J Lewis (Enzyme Black, Spiritual South).

If you are a fan of Deep House producers like Kerri Chandler, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Maya Jane Coles and Moodymann, this is a chance for you to enjoy learning production techniques and secrets designed to help you achieve your own credible and authentic sound. Using Ableton Live, Point Blank teach you how to create your own drum kits, synth sounds, basslines, riffs and chords. Upload your music each week for DVR™ (Direct Video Response) - expert analysis and video feedback on your work from a pro producer instructor. This is a unique opportunity to learn personally from guys at the top of their craft.

Currently holding the reins as instructor is the extremely capable Ski Oakenfull (Incognito, Joey Negro, Primaudial Records) making this a unique opportunity to learn to make house music personally from guys at the top of their craft. If you want to learn with Ski, sign up now. You'll soon be knocking out timeless sounding, quality house music cuts.

Point Blank have also teamed up with Freerange, Plastic City, Lopazz's 800 Achtspur and CR2 Records to offer students on the course the opportunity to have their tracks heard by these label's premier artists and A&R guys. With Louie Vega from Masters At Work and Pete Tong also requesting to listen out for the best tracks from this course, it's a pretty serious proposition if you are into getting your music heard in the right places.

This is an online course. Just go to www.pointblankonline.net To start making professional quality tracks, book now! This course launches August 29th 2011 and happens every month thereafter. Places are strictly limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

Info

Point Blank's Deep House in Ableton Live Course is 4 weeks long and cost £355 or approximately US$530 and is available to book now.

The next available enrolment dates are:

26th September 2011|

24th October 2011

21st November 2011

Full details are available via the Point Blank website www.pointblankonline.net

Or by calling a Course Advisor on +44 (0) 20 7729 4884.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Point Blank

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter