POD Farm 2.5, POD Farm 2.5 Platinum and POD Farm 2.5 free trial now available

PRESS RELEASE: Line 6, Inc, the industry leader in digital modeling technology for musicians, just released POD Farm 2.5 and POD Farm 2.5 Platinum, the latest updates to its premium tone plug-ins that add world-renowned POD tone to any digital audio workstation. A new, free trial version is also available.

POD Farm 2.5 is the latest offering in the Line 6 POD and Amp Far® modeling software legacy. Its new features include compatibility with any USB audio interface, 64-bit support, standalone capability and the new free trial version. Upgrading to POD Farm 2.5 is free for owners of POD Farm 2.

"With POD Farm 2.5, guitarists get an amazing collection of amps and effects - the kind that gear fantasies are made of - plus the convenience of being able to use it alone, outside of their recording software," relates Mike Murphy, Category Manager for POD and Effects products at Line 6.

"Its vintage and modern amps, cabs and effects make it an absolute must-have for any guitarist's studio."

Each software plug-in boasts an arsenal of historic guitar and bass amps, cabs, studio-standard effects, classic stompboxes, colorful preamps and a virtual A/B/Y box. POD Farm 2.5 offers hand-picked recording essentials for guitar, bass and vocals while POD Farm 2.5 Platinum delivers more than 250 meaty models.

The simple, carousel-style browser lets users drag-and-drop models into the signal flow to build the perfect sound. Enhanced routing with flexible digital signal processing allows for a broader range of tones. One signal can be split into two separate and simultaneous amp and effect signal chains with one click.



Included in POD Farm 2.5 are POD Farm Elements, plug-ins that streamline workflow and conserve CPU horsepower by grouping POD Farm models together by effect type. Users can load single amps, preamps or effects instead of loading multiple instances of POD Farm 2.5.

POD Farm 2.5 and POD Farm 2.5 Platinum offer full MIDI support via any MIDI controller. Intuitive MIDI Learn functionality makes it easy to control model bypass, volume, mute, global tap tempo, the virtual A/B/Y box and more.

All versions are Mac AU/RTAS/VST and Windows RTAS/VST compatible for seamless integration with all major recording applications.

They offer 64-bit support for compatible DAWs including Cubase 5, Reaper 3.71, SONAR 8.x or SONAR X1, Logic 9.2 and others. iLok USB Smart Key versions are also available.

POD Farm 2.5 - $99

POD Farm 2.5 Platinum - $299

POD Farm 2.5 for iLok - $99

POD Farm 2.5 Platinum for iLok - $299

All POD Farm 2.5 software plug-ins are available as direct downloads from the Line 6 website.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Line 6