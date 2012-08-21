Pioneer release rekordbox for iOS and Android

Image 1 of 2 Set cue points, organise playlists... rekordbox grabs Image 2 of 2 Connect via USB or WiFi rekordbox grabs

Announced alongside Pioneers wireless DJ Sysyem, XDJ-AERO a couple of weeks ago. The mobile version of rekordbox has finally hit the Android and iOS app stores.

Both apps are available for free and let you do all the usual rekord box shenanigans, including setting cue points, quantizing grids, loops, track labeling and more. Plus, you can connect to the new XDJ-AERO syste, via wifi

Grab it for iOS on iTunes and android at the Google Play store

FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW

rekordbox is a music management App for Pioneer DJ products.

You can transfer music files from your Mac/PC to this App to prepare for your DJ performance such as creating playlists, setting cue points, and so on.

Changes and settings that have been made on your iPhone can be written back to rekordbox on your Mac/PC for further editing and playback.

You can also play music files in the iPhone version of rekordbox with Pioneer DJ products that support Wi-Fi (currently only XDJ-AERO supports Wi-Fi).

Main feature :