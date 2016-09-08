Pioneer DJ's new DJM-450 is a real 'do-it-all' mixer

Pioneer DJ has announced a new two-channel mixer which takes a few design elements from the DJM-900NXS2. You'll be able to partner it up with the XDJ-700 multiplayers or PLX-1000 turntables.

The DJM-450 features a Magvel crossfader (inherited from the DJM-900NXS2), which Pioneer DJ says offers "an accurate response and assured feel during complicated scratch techniques."

Onboard effects including Sound Colour FX and Beat FX, which feature parameter controls, are also from the flagship mixer.

High quality audio is handled by a 64-bit digital signal processor which uses dithering technology, and the mixer also includes a built-in audio interface. This enables you to connect the DJM-450 to your PC/Mac with a single USB cable and use the bundled rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs Plus Packs (worth a combined €248).

The mixer also includes an independent USB send/return option, so you can use the built-in effects and external effects from mobile apps at the same time.

The DJM-450 will be available from November at an SRP of €699 including VAT. For more information, check out the Pioneer DJ website.

Pioneer DJ DJM-450 key features