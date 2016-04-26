Pioneer DJ brings forth two new bespoke rekordbox dj controllers

Pioneer DJ has announced two new rekordbox controllers in the form of the DDJ-RB and DDJ-RR, as well as the rekordbox dj 4.1.1 update.

Both controllers have been added to Pioneer DJ's DDJ range, feature two-channels, and are the first controllers to utilise the new features in the rekordbox dj 4.1.1 update. These include the new PC Master Out function, with which the audio can be routed out through the host computer's speakers.

The new Sequence Call function appears on both units and enables you to create and save sample sequences, then play them back without touching your computer. The DDJ-RR takes this one step further with the addition of Sequence Load, which enables loading of your sample sequences to the deck so you can scratch them.

The DDJ-RB and DDJ-RR will be available from late May at SRPs of €249 and €699 respectively, including VAT. Both controllers come bundled with the rekordbox dj Plus Pack (worth €139, including VAT). For more information, check out the Pioneer DJ website.

DDJ-RB key features

Controller layout mirrors rekordbox dj for native control

PC Master Out - use computer's speaker for master out and controller for headphones

Performance Pads with Sequence Call, Hot Cues, Pad FX, Beat Jump and Slicer

Built-in sound card for simple USB connectivity

Record to rekordbox dj via the same USB cable

USB powered

High quality Mic input

Easy grip handles and lightweight design for portability

DDJ-RR additional features

Layout looks and feels like a CDJ set-up

Large jog wheels with On-Jog Display

Customisable multi-coloured Performance Pads

Dual VU level meter

Needle search pad

Brushed aluminium face plate

Sequence Load

Slip Mode

Release FX

Multiple inputs and outputs

High quality audio

Two headphone outs

DVS ready - rekordbox dvs Plus Pack required (€109)

Added features of Rekordbox 4.1.1