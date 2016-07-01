Pioneer DJ adds video support to rekordbox and announces new flagship controller, the DDJ-RZX

Pioneer DJ has expanded its range of rekordbox controllers with a new flagship model, the DDJ-RZX audio and video controller.

Yes, you heard it right: a video controller. The RZX is designed to get the most out of the new rekordbox video Plus Pack. The controller builds on the features found in the DDJ-RZ, NXS2 and DJM series', adding three 7-inch touch screens and a bolstered effects section.

Hey VJ!

The new rekordbox video software is an optional Plus Pack and is compatible with all the controllers within the DDJ series. It enables you to manage video and image files in rekordbox, then play and mix them live as if they were audio tracks.

You can also add text to videos, create image slideshows on the fly, and use the Camera FX to show the live feed from a digital camera connected to your computer.

The DDJ-RZX is available from July at an SRP of €2,999. The controller comes bundled with licence keys for rekordbox dj, rekordbox dvs and rekordbox video (worth a total of €409). For more information check out the Pioneer DJ website.

To obtain the rekordbox video Plus Pack for rekordbox dj without purchasing the DDJ-RZX, you will need to have v4.2 of the rekordbox music management app, buy the rekordbox dj Plus Pack licence key for €139, and then buy the rekordbox video Plus Pack licence key for €159. Rekordbox dj monthly subscription users can use the video features without buying a licence key.

Pioneer DJ DDJ-RZX key features

Controller layout mirrors CDJ set-up for native control

High-quality sound

Three touch screens to control video and audio from rekordbox dj

Professional mic quality and EQ/FX section

Extensive FX unit including Sound Colour FX from the DJM-900NXS2 mixer with sub parameter control

Beat FX, Release FX and new Combo FX

Tactile customisable multicoloured performance pads

Independent sampler section

Key features of the rekordbox video Plus Pack