Pepp groovebox app released for iOS

Pepp is a new iOS groovebox app that's designed to be easy to use and includes an "intelligent rhythm and harmony engine".

We're guessing this means that it takes some of the compositional legwork out of making music, and we're also told that Pepp enables you to "quickly forge original electronic music using 16 sliders and a 16-step sequencer.". You can create your own loops, store them in the 160 available memory slots and then mix them live.

Behind the scenes there are 10 synth oscillators, five drum oscillators and FM synthesis capabilities. Effects are included, too, as is an "intelligent" arpeggiator.

Pepp can be played from a MIDI keyboard or sequenced from a DAW, and its sliders can be mapped to your hardware controller. There's Audiobus support, too.

You can download Pepp for free from the Apple App Store, though you'll need the £3.99/$4.99 in-app purchase if you want to unlock all of its features.