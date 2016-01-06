Peak Rider plugin is a 'sidechain dynamic envelope processor'

Like other plugins before it, Impakt Soundworks' Peak Rider promises a new approach to dynamics processing. It uses a sidechain signal to shape the envelope of the main input, with attenuation and boost being applied as the input 'rides' the peaks and valleys of the sidechain.

Impakt Soundworks claims that this opens up a new realm of creative mixing possibilities, giving you the option to match the dynamics of one track with those of another. You could sync the volumes of lead and backing vocals, for example, or add motion to a synth track by matching it to a rhythmic one.

Peak Rider offers four processing modes and three detection algorithms, and lets you fine-tune the envelope shaping with various controls. There's support for left/right and mid/side stereo processing.

You can see what Peak Rider can do in the introduction video above - it's available now from the Impakt Soundworks website for the introductory price of $79. It works on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and there's a demo for you to try, too.