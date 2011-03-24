Ohm Studio: video demo shows real-time online collaboration

For anyone who's interested in real-time online collaboration, Ohm Force's forthcoming Ohm Studio looks very promising indeed. This web-connected DAW offers proper MIDI and audio sequencing, plug-in support and a slew of community features.

The software is currently in beta, but thanks to a new video from Ohm Force, you can now see exactly how two people in two different places can go about making music together. It gives a tantalising glimpse of what might be possible in Ohm Studio, and further whets our appetite for its release.