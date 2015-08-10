Numark drops TT250USB turntable at DJ Expo 2015

The DJ Expo hits Atlantic City today and Numark has taken the opportunity to announce the release of its latest turntable, the TT250USB.

Coming in at the other end of the scale to Numark's high-end DJ controller the NS7III - which was announced at NAMM earlier this year - the company has diverted its attentions to the world of vinyl.

The TT250USB takes its design cues from the classic Technics SL-1210s; a slight departure from previous models,theTTUSB and TTXUSB.

Key features include:

Quartz-controlled direct-drive motor

Die-cast aluminium platter (.09% wow & flutter)

S-shaped tonearm

Pre-mounted high-quality magnetic cartridge

Pitch Fader and Pitch-Bend controls

Pitch adjustment range ±10%

1/8-inch input for remote start with compatible mixers

Attached stereo line-out RCA cable

The TT250USB will ship with an MSRP of £199.99. For more information check out the Numark website.