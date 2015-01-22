NAMM 2015: Numark announces flagship NS7III 4-deck Serato DJ controller

NAMM 2015: Numark is hoping to tempt users of the Serato DJ software with the NS7III, a serious new 4-deck controller that offers motorised platters and three hi-res colour screens.
Two of these displays feature moving waveforms, playhead, deck, and FX status, while the third, central screen gives you a dedicated view of your track library. This display can also show parallel waveforms to enable accurate beatmatching. The theory is that, with the NS7III under your hands, you won't need to look at your laptop at all.
Read more: Pioneer DJ DDJ- SX3
Like its predecessor, the NS7II, the new controller is made of metal, features a 4-channel mixer, comes with touch-activated controls and includes MPC-style performance pads. It promises plug 'n' play compatibility with Serato DJ.
Expect to see the NS7III in stores later in the year priced at £1200. You can find out more on the Numark website.
Numark NS7III feature highlights
- Premium Serato DJ controller with three high-resolution colour screens, including the ability to display stackable waveforms
- Screens provide 1:1 real time feedback of Serato DJ, letting you close or move the source laptop and focus on the music
- Dedicated track library screen with corresponding navigation controls
- 4 decks of Serato DJ software control; built-in 4-channel audio mixer
- 2 variable-torque motorized platters with high-resolution MIDI tracking
- Touch-activated knobs produce groundbreaking control of filters, EQ, and more
- Authentic vinyl records provide the feel of a professional DJ turntable
- 16 velocity-sensitive Akai Professional MPC pads with backlit RGB feedback
- 10 pad modes for hot cues, loops, song slicing, and sample triggering
- Dedicated 3-way touch-activated filter knob on each channel
- Dedicated touch-activated control of Serato's 12 professional iZotope® FX
- Built-in professional 24-bit USB 2.0 audio interface
- Zone/booth outputs and balanced XLR outputs for club use
- Rugged, road-worthy metal construction
- Serato NoiseMap ready for use with extended DVS setups
- Plug and play with Serato DJ (included) - no upgrade purchase required