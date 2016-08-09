Now you can download Tracktion 5, a $60 DAW, for free

Tracktion 5: it looks even better now it's free.

Cast your mind back to 2015, when Tracktion Corporation gave its Tracktion 4 DAW away for nothing. Well, the good news is that the company is at it again, this time offering you the chance to download Tracktion 5 for free.

A significant step up from version 4, Tracktion 5 adds plenty of new features and scored a healthy four stars when we reviewed it in 2014. It also gives you access to the Marketplace retail portal, which enables you to search for, purchase and download plugins from within Tracktion.

You can find out more and download the software on the Tracktion website.