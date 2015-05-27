Free DAW: download Tracktion 4 for nothing

It might not be the latest version, but the good news for free DAW hunters is that you can now have version 4 of Tracktion for free.

This 2013 iteration of the software was the one that relaunched the Tracktion brand, and could certainly still do a job for you today. Clearly, developer Tracktion Software will be hoping that those who try it will like it enough to stump up for the most recent release, but the free version of Tracktion 4 is fully functional.

The only thing you don't get is full support - this is limited to an FAQ and community technical support via a forum.

If you can live with that, go ahead and download the software in Windows, OS X and Linux formats from the Tracktion website. You'll need to sign up for a user account in order to unlock it.

(Via Synthtopia)