Novation's Launchpad for iOS hits version 2 with new features

Novation has released version two of Launchpad for iOS, which looks to take some features from its sister music-making app, Blocs Wave.

The all-important and must-have wireless connecting technology that is Ableton Link is added alongside real-time tempo stretching, which features an updated version of the time-stretching algorithm deployed in Blocs Wave.

The new version represents the most significant update to the iOS app since its initial release, but more importantly it is free for all existing iPhone and iPad users of Launchpad for iOS.

For those of you yet to have a go, head on over to the App Store to download. More information can be found on the Launchpad for iOS website.

Highlighted features of Launchpad for iOS