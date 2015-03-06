Novation adds Performance FX to Launchpad iOS app

Novation has updated its Launchpad for iOS app with Performance FX, a range of in-app purchases that are designed to help you add a bit of sonic personality to your performances.

Launchpad is a grid-based loop-triggering app that's inspired by the MIDI pad controller of the same name (you can work with the supplied loops and sounds or buy/import more), and version 1.11 gives you the option to buy four Performance FX.

These are Stutter ($1.99/£1.49), Autofilter ($2.99/£2.29), Delay ($4.99/£3.99) and Gater ($2.99/£2.29).

You can find out more below, see them in action in the video above, and download the Launchpad app for free from the Apple App Store.

Launchpad for iOS Performance FX details