Nissan and La Roux launch Behind The Hit competition

PRESS RELEASE: Nissan and La Roux have launched Behind The Hit, a new online music making competition. Be part of our exclusive gig at Koko on April 5th by entering today!

Simply mix and submit a track for your chance to win one of a 1000 pairs of tickets to see Delphic, the Naked and Famous, and Pony Pony Run Run perform live.

Also, enter a track on our Pro tool and you could win studio time with Ben Langmaid of La Roux and hear your track performed live at the gig in a DJ set by Elly Jackson.

All you wannabe musicians visit www.behindthehit.com to create a track. In addition to the ticket prizes, everyone who submits a mix also enters the draw for VIP tickets to the gig and Spotify Premium memberships.

Entries close on February 28 so get mixing now.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Behind The Hit

