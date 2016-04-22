Nine new NKS plugins available at 50% off courtesy of Native Instruments

Waldorf, Softube, XILS-Lab, Sonic Faction and Sugar Bytes have all jumped on the Native Instruments NKS train, with a selection of their key plugins available for half price for a limited time.
The collaboration sees the five manufacturers team up with Native Instruments and support its NKS platform for the first time. The offer is available until 9 May 2016, so you've got a little over two weeks before the deal runs out.
The products on offer
- Softube Heartbeat - now £74.50
- Waldorf Nave - now £64.50
- Waldorf Largo - now £64.50
- Waldorf PPG Wave 3.V - now £64.50
- Waldorf Edition 2 - now £24.50
- Sugar Byte Cyclops - now £44.50
- Sonic Faction Archetype bundle - now £64.50
- XILS-lab XILS 4 - now £69.50
- XILS-lab PolyKB II - now £64.50
For more information on the bundle and how to purchase, head on over to the Native Instruments website.